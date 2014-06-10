FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tropical storm Cristina moves away from Mexico Pacific coast
June 10, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

Tropical storm Cristina moves away from Mexico Pacific coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Tropical storm Cristina gained some strength on Tuesday as it moved further away from Mexico’s Pacific coast and it was projected to stay far out from the country’s tourist resorts.

Cristina was located 175 miles (280 km) south-southwest of the resort of Zihuatanejo with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 km/h) and the storm was moving west at 5 miles per hour (7 km/h), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The Miami-based center said the storm could gradually gain some strength and become a hurricane by Thursday.

There were no coastal watches in effect, but the storm could stir up larger waves that could hit Mexico’s central and southern Pacific coast, the center said.

Mexico has no significant oil installations on its Pacific coast.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid

