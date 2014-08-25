FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Storm watch issued for Bermuda; Cristobal moving away from Bahamas: NHC
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
ECONOMY
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
August 25, 2014 / 9:21 PM / 3 years ago

Storm watch issued for Bermuda; Cristobal moving away from Bahamas: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A tropical storm watch has been issued for Bermuda due to Tropical Storm Cristobal, which was moving slowly away from the Bahamas, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Monday afternoon.

The center of Cristobal will move away from the Bahamas through Tuesday and pass to the west and north of Bermuda on Wednesday, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

The storm was currently located about 155 miles northeast of San Salvador and about 670 miles south-west of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour, the NHC said.

Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.