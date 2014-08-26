FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hurricane Cristobal forms, heads towards Bermuda
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
August 26, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

Hurricane Cristobal forms, heads towards Bermuda

Zachary Fagenson

2 Min Read

MIAMI (Reuters) - Hurricane Cristobal formed late Monday with winds rising to 75 miles per hour (120 km per hour) as it veered away from the continental United States, the National Hurricane Center said.

Centered about 665 miles (1,075 km) southwest of Bermuda, Cristobal is creeping north at about 2 mph (3 kph) and is expected to accelerate on Tuesday, the NHC said.

Cristobal, the third named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, soaked parts of the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos islands on Monday, after drenching Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico at the weekend.

Two people were reported missing due to flooding in Haiti, according to local officials.

Forecasters this month downgraded their outlook for the 2014 Atlantic hurricane season, predicting below-normal activity with seven to 12 named storms, and no more than two reaching major hurricane status.

A major hurricane is considered to be Category 3 or above with winds hitting at least 111 mph (178 kph).

Below-average temperatures in the tropical Atlantic Ocean are making it difficult for larger storms to develop, the forecasters say.

Hurricane Arthur, a Category 2 storm, made landfall on North Carolina’s Outer Banks in early July, causing minor damage.

A second hurricane, Bertha, formed over the Atlantic in August, the remnants of which caused heavy rain and high winds in the United Kingdom.

Reporting by Zachary Fagenson and David Adams; Editing by Daniel Wallis, Mohammad Zargham and Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.