FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Tropical Storm Danielle dumps rain on Mexico's Gulf Coast
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
June 20, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

Tropical Storm Danielle dumps rain on Mexico's Gulf Coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Danielle struck Mexico's Gulf coast on Monday afternoon, bringing heavy rainfall but was expected to weaken in the next few hours, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The center of Danielle was about 10 miles (16 km) north of the port city of Tuxpan by early evening and featured maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (64 kph), the Miami-based center said. It added that rapid weakening was expected on Monday night and the storm forecast to dissipate further on Tuesday.

Danielle is moving inland at a speed of about 8 mph (13 kph) and was expected to keep the same trajectory through Tuesday.

The storm is expected to produce total rainfall of up to 12 inches (30 cm) over a large swath of eastern and central Mexico.

"These rains could cause life-threatening flash floods and mud slides," the NHC said.

Reporting by David Alire Garcia in Mexico City and Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.