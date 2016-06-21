Tropical Storm Danielle dissipates over East-Central Mexico

(Reuters) - Danielle, the fourth named tropical storm of 2016, dissipated over East-Central Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.

The system was located about 125 miles (200 km) west-southwest of Tuxpan, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 25 miles per hour (35 km), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

A turn towards the southwest is expected on Tuesday, which should bring Danielle's remnants farther inland over south-central and southwestern Mexico, it added.