Tropical Storm Danny forms in the open Atlantic

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Danny, the fourth named storm of the 2015 Atlantic hurricane season, has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.

The storm was about 1,600 miles (2,600 km) east of the Caribbean’s Windward Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

The storm is moving west at nearly 12 miles per hour (19 kph).

Danny is expected to become a hurricane by Thursday, the NHC added.