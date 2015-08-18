FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tropical Storm Danny forms in the open Atlantic
#Environment
August 18, 2015 / 9:05 PM / 2 years ago

Tropical Storm Danny forms in the open Atlantic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Danny, the fourth named storm of the 2015 Atlantic hurricane season, has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.

The storm was about 1,600 miles (2,600 km) east of the Caribbean’s Windward Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

The storm is moving west at nearly 12 miles per hour (19 kph).

Danny is expected to become a hurricane by Thursday, the NHC added.

Reporting by Arpan varghese and Anupam Chatterjee in Bengaluru; editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
