Danny weakens to a tropical depression
#Environment
August 24, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 2 years ago

Danny weakens to a tropical depression

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Danny, the first hurricane of the 2015 Atlantic season, has weakened to a tropical depression, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

The depression was packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 kmph), the NHC said.

The center of the storm will continue to move across the southern Leeward Islands later Monday morning, and move into the northeastern Caribbean Sea later in the day, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru

