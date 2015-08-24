Danny weakens to a tropical depression

(Reuters) - Danny, the first hurricane of the 2015 Atlantic season, has weakened to a tropical depression, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

The depression was packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 kmph), the NHC said.

The center of the storm will continue to move across the southern Leeward Islands later Monday morning, and move into the northeastern Caribbean Sea later in the day, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.