Louisiana Offshore Oil Port stops offloading tankers due to storm
June 24, 2012 / 5:22 PM / 5 years ago

Louisiana Offshore Oil Port stops offloading tankers due to storm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP), through which about 1 million barrels per day of foreign crude is delivered to U.S. Gulf Coast refiners, stopped tanker offloadings on Sunday morning due to Tropical Storm Debby.

LOOP spokeswoman Barb Hestermann said sea conditions were getting rougher at the port’s offloading site about 20 miles south of the Louisiana coast.

The LOOP continues to make deliveries to refineries from crude oil stored in underground caverns, which have a total capacity of 67 million barrels.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy

