Tropical storm Dolly likely to strengthen: NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Dolly, which formed over the Bay of Campeche early Tuesday, is likely to strengthen slightly during the next 24 hours until it makes landfall in Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

Dolly, the fourth named storm of the 2014 Atlantic hurricane season, was located about 200 miles (320 km) east of Tampico, Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 km per hour).

“The center of Dolly will approach the coast of Mexico within the warning area by tonight and move inland by Wednesday morning,” the Miami-based agency said.

The tropical storm is expected to produce rainfall across southern Tamaulipas, northern Veracruz and eastern San Luis Potosi, Mexico through Wednesday evening, the NHC said.

The rainfall from Dolly, now moving northwestward over the Bay of Campeche, could cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides in areas of mountainous terrain, it added.