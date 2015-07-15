FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dolores rapidly strengthens to category 4 hurricane: NHC
#Environment
July 15, 2015 / 9:00 AM / 2 years ago

Dolores rapidly strengthens to category 4 hurricane: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hurricane Dolores is rapidly strengthening to a category 4 hurricane off Mexico’s Pacific coast, with maximum sustained winds increasing to near 130 mph (209 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

The storm, now at the second-highest hurricane classification category, was about 320 miles south of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and moving west-northwest at 7 mph.

Swells generated by Dolores are affecting portions of the

coast of southwestern Mexico and the southern coast of the Baja

California peninsula, the NHC said. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, it said.

Writing by Alison Williams; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

