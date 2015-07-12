FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tropical storm Dolores forms off Mexico's Pacific coast
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
July 12, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

Tropical storm Dolores forms off Mexico's Pacific coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Tropical storm Dolores formed off Mexico’s Pacific coast on Sunday and could soon turn into a hurricane, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Dolores, located 165 miles (265 km) southwest of the popular tourist resort of Acapulco, is heading northwest at 10 miles per hour (16 kmh), the Miami-based NHC said.

Dolores is blowing maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour, it added.

The CNH said it expected Dolores to become a hurricane by Monday. It is projected to move parallel along Mexico’s Pacific coast.

Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.