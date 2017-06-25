MEXICO CITY Tropical Storm Dora, located off the western coast of Mexico in the Pacific Ocean, is expected to become a hurricane on Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Sunday.

"Maximum sustained winds are near 50 miles per hour (85 kilometers per hour) with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected during the next day or so, and Dora is forecast to become a hurricane on Monday," said the NHC.

The NHC warned of possible heavy rains along the southwestern coast of Mexico but added that the center of the storm is expected to move parallel to but remain offshore of the coast of Mexico. It said no coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

Dora is moving toward the west-northwest at around 14 mph (22 kmh), and this general motion is expected to continue over the next 48 hours.

It is expected to produce rain accumulations of 1 to 3 inches (2.5 to 7.6 cm) with isolated maximum amounts of 5 inches along coastal sections of the Mexican states of Oaxaca, Guerrero, and Michoacan through Monday, said the NHC.

Dora was located some 270 km to the south-southwest of Lazaro Cardenas, Michoacan at 4 p.m. local time (5 p.m. ET), Mexico's water authority Conagua said.

Parts of Mexico's Pacific coast were already hit by Tropical Storm Calvin earlier this month.

Calvin brought heavy flooding that led to a damaging fire at state-owned oil firm Pemex's [PEMX.UL] Salina Cruz refinery, where operations are still suspended.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Bill Rigby)