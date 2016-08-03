FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Storm Earl becomes a hurricane off Belize: hurricane center
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
August 3, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

Storm Earl becomes a hurricane off Belize: hurricane center

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A member of the Honduras Permanent Contingencies Commission (COPECO) monitors the trajectory of Tropical Storm Earl, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, August 3, 2016.Jorge Cabrera

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Earl strengthened into a hurricane off the coast of Belize on Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Hurricane Earl was close to the coast of Belize and was forecast to be heading to Mexico's Yucatan peninsula after that, bringing some stormy weather to Honduras and Guatemala along the way.

Earl was a Category 1 hurricane, packing winds of 75 miles per hour (121 kph), the Miami-based NHC said.

Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.