Earl to weaken into tropical depression by Thursday night: NHC
August 4, 2016 / 3:10 PM / in a year

Earl to weaken into tropical depression by Thursday night: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Fallen trees are seen outside of a hotel, after Hurricane Earl hits, in Belize City, Belize August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Earl is rapidly weakening and expected to become a tropical depression by Thursday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest report on Thursday.

Earl, which is about 115 miles (185 km) west of Belize City with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 km/h), is forecast to move across northern Guatemala and southeastern Mexico Thursday night and Friday, the Miami based weather forecaster added.

Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

