Tropical storm Edouard forms in the mid Atlantic: NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Edouard, the fifth named storm of the 2014 Atlantic Hurricane Season, has formed in the far eastern Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

The storm was located about 1,020 miles (1645km) west of The Cape Verde Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 kph), the Miami-based weather forecasters said.

The storm is moving toward the west-northwest at near 13 miles per hour (20 kph).