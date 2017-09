Three images of Edouard are shown as it transitions into a hurricane, from September 12, (L) to September 13 (C) and as a hurricane on September 14 in the Atlantic Ocean, as captured by NASA's Terra satellite, in this handout photo courtesy of NASA. REUTERS/NASA Goddard MODIS Rapid Response Team/Handout

(Reuters) - Edouard strengthened into the first major hurricane of the 2014 Atlantic season on Tuesday but posed no threat to land, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Edouard, a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, had top sustained winds of 115 miles per hour (185 km/hr) by 11 a.m. AST (1500 GMT) and was swirling 420 miles (675 km) east of Bermuda, the Miami-based agency said.