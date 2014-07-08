FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tropical Storm Fausto forms far off Mexico Pacific coast
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
July 8, 2014 / 12:25 AM / 3 years ago

Tropical Storm Fausto forms far off Mexico Pacific coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fausto formed far off the west coast of Mexico on Monday, but it posed no threat to land and the storm was projected to move farther out to sea, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Fausto was located 1,145 miles (1,840 km) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja peninsula with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 kilometers per hour) and the storm was moving west at 13 mph (20 km/h), the NHC said.

Mexico has no major oil installations on its Pacific coast and the NHC projected Fausto would continue moving to the west before turning to the west-northwest on Wednesday.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.