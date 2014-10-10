FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Subtropical storm Fay forms south of Bermuda: NHC
October 10, 2014 / 9:36 PM / 3 years ago

Subtropical storm Fay forms south of Bermuda: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A subtropical depression to the south of Bermuda has strengthened into subtropical storm Fay, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Friday.

The subtropical storm was located about 525 miles (845 km) south of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km/h), the NHC said.

Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Kevin Jose and Vijaykumar Vedala in Bangalore; Editing by Chris Reese

