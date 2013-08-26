Tropical depression Fernand kills 13 as it weakens over Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Thirteen people were killed when torrential rains triggered deadly landslides as a weakening tropical depression Fernand moved northwest over central Mexico on Monday and away from the country’s major oil installations.

Nine people were killed in the town of Yecuatla, three in the city of Tuxpan, and one in the town of Atzalan, all in Mexico’s eastern Veracruz state, Governor Javier Duarte said.

“All of (the deaths) were caused by landslides in the hills above their homes,” Duarte said at a press conference.

The bulk of oil and gas installations of state-run monopoly Pemex are located to the south of the storm, and were not expected to be affected, a company spokesperson said.

Located about 50 miles south-southwest of Tuxpan, the depression had maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour and moving further inland at about 9 miles per hour, the NHC said earlier on Monday.

It had made landfall near the coastal city of Veracruz early in the day.

More than 200 people had been evacuated from their homes in Veracruz state, according to local emergency services.

Mexico’s government discontinued all costal warnings and the depression was seen weakening into a post-tropical remnant low later in the day.

Fernand was expected to produce between 4 and 12 inches of rain in the east-central states of Veracruz, Hidalgo, Puebla and San Luis Potosi, as well as the northern state of Tamaulipas.