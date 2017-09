(Reuters) - Fred, formerly a hurricane and a tropical storm, has now weakened into a tropical depression, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Friday.

The depression was located about 1,275 miles (2,050 km) south west of the Azores in the mid-Atlantic. It was packing

maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 kmph), the NHC said.

The depression was forecast to weaken further, the NHC added.