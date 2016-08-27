FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tropical Storm Gaston expected to become hurricane Saturday: NHC
August 27, 2016 / 9:50 AM / a year ago

Tropical Storm Gaston expected to become hurricane Saturday: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Gaston is expected to become a hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in an advisory.

The system, with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 km per hour), is located about 820 miles (1,325 km) east-southeast of Bermuda, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

NHC said a turn toward the west-northwest and a decrease in forward speed are expected during the next couple of days.

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect for the storm, the NHC said.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; editing by David Clarke

