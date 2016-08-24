FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Tropical Storm Gaston could intensify into hurricane Wednesday: NHC
August 24, 2016 / 3:30 PM / a year ago

Tropical Storm Gaston could intensify into hurricane Wednesday: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Gaston could still reach hurricane strength on Wednesday, but is expected to weaken on Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The storm is now located about 1,020 miles (1,645 km) west of the Cape Verde islands with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 km/h), the agency said. The storm is moving toward the northwest at about 16 mph (26 km/h) and is expected to continue with this general motion for the next couple of days, the NHC said.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
