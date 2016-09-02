Tropical Storm Gaston may weaken to a low on Saturday: NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Gaston, formerly a hurricane, is expected to weaken further in the next 36 hours and become a remnant low on Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

Gaston was located about 265 miles (425 kilometers) west of Faial Island in the Central Azores with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 kilometers/hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

The center of Gaston will move near the western Azores and pass north of the central Azores Friday night, it added.