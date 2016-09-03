Gaston weakens to post tropical storm: NHC

(Reuters) - Gaston weakened to a post-tropical storm and was moving away from the Western Azores in the Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center said on Saturday.
Gaston, formerly a hurricane, was located about 120 miles (190 km) north of Lajes Air Base in the Azores, with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster added.
The weather service said in an earlier advisory that the Gaston was a depression, which is a system with winds of 38 mph (62 kmh) or less. The post tropical designation describes a system that no longer is a tropical cyclone.
Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Kim Coghill