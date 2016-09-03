Grasping onto a dock near Tampa Bay, watching Hermine roll away
GULFPORT, Fla. As Hurricane Hermine lashed out at Florida’s Gulf Coast, Maia Marksberry got as close as she could to the fury, gripping tightly to the side of a floating dock.
Gaston weakened to a post-tropical storm and was moving away from the Western Azores in the Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center said on Saturday.
Gaston, formerly a hurricane, was located about 120 miles (190 km) north of Lajes Air Base in the Azores, with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster added.
The weather service said in an earlier advisory that the Gaston was a depression, which is a system with winds of 38 mph (62 kmh) or less. The post tropical designation describes a system that no longer is a tropical cyclone.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Kim Coghill)
GULFPORT, Fla. As Hurricane Hermine lashed out at Florida’s Gulf Coast, Maia Marksberry got as close as she could to the fury, gripping tightly to the side of a floating dock.
Hurricane Lester bore down on Hawaii on Friday, bringing heavy rains, large ocean swells and high winds as residents still drying out from Tropical Storm Madeline prepared for another dousing.
MONTREAL/SHANGHAI Major countries are urging China to join the start of a U.N.-brokered deal to limit carbon emissions from international flights because its participation is seen as essential to hitting targets, according to an Asian source familiar with the talks.