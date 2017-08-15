FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
29 minutes ago
Gert strengthens to hurricane force, second of 2017 Atlantic season: NHC
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Japanese shoppers open their wallets, raising hopes for revival
japan
Japanese shoppers open their wallets, raising hopes for revival
How many more deals can Netflix pull off?
Reuters TV
How many more deals can Netflix pull off?
Understanding Kim Jong Un’s nuclear game plan
Commentary
Understanding Kim Jong Un’s nuclear game plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
August 15, 2017 / 3:08 AM / 29 minutes ago

Gert strengthens to hurricane force, second of 2017 Atlantic season: NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Storm Gert has strengthened into the second hurricane of the 2017 Atlantic season, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

The hurricane, now located about 445 miles (720 km) west of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km/h), is moving toward the north at about 8 miles per hour (13 km/h) at present, the NHC said.

"Swells generated by Gert will spread northward along the east coast of the United States from North Carolina northward to Long Island during the next couple of days," it added.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.