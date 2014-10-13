Hurricane alerts posted for parts of Caribbean as Gonzalo strengthens

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Gonzalo gained strength as it moved through the northern Leeward Islands of the Caribbean and was forecast to become a hurricane by late Monday or early Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The storm, with sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 km per hour), was located about 10 miles (16 km) northwest of Antigua and was moving west-northwest at 10 mph (16 kph).

A hurricane warning was issued for the British Virgin Islands and hurricane watches were in effect for Puerto Rico, St. Maarten/St. Martin, Anguilla, Vieques and Culebra, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Most forecasts showed Gonzalo not making landfall in the mainland United States and spinning away in a northerly direction over the Atlantic after moving over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Gonzalo is the seventh named storm of the 2014 Atlantic hurricane season. In August, forecasters downgraded their outlook for the season, predicting below-normal activity with seven to 12 named storms and no more than two reaching major hurricane status.

A major hurricane is considered to be Category 3 or above with winds hitting at least 111 mph (178 kph).