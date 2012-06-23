FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. government says 7.8 percent oil, 8.16 percent natgas output shut in U.S. Gulf
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 23, 2012 / 6:31 PM / in 5 years

U.S. government says 7.8 percent oil, 8.16 percent natgas output shut in U.S. Gulf

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. regulators said on Saturday that Gulf of Mexico oil and gas operators had shut in 7.8 percent of daily oil and 8.16 percent of daily natural gas production because of a weather disturbance expected to develop into Tropical Storm Debby.

The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, which oversees oil and gas activity in the basin, said 107,602 barrels per day of oil and 367 million cubic feet per day of gas was shut in as operators evacuated installations and shut down operations ahead of the storm.

The Gulf accounts for about 20 percent of U.S. oil production and 6 percent of natural gas output.

Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Jackie Frank

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.