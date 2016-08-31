Tropical Storm Hermine forms off Florida: NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical depression No. 9 on Wednesday strengthened into Hermine, the eighth tropical storm of the season, the National Hurricane Center said.

Hermine is located about 415 miles (665 km) west-southwest of Tampa, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km/h), the center said.

Hermine's center is expected to approach the northwestern Florida coast on Thursday afternoon and could be near hurricane strength by the time it makes landfall, it added.