Ian, the ninth tropical storm of the season, has formed over the Atlantic and is located about 1,140 miles (1,840 km) southeast of Bermuda, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

The system, packed with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km/h), is moving toward the northwest and could strengthen beginning Tuesday night, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

(Reporting by Apeksha Nair and Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru)