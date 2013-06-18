FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tropical Depression Two moving over Northern Guatemala - NHC
#Environment
June 18, 2013 / 9:07 AM / 4 years ago

Tropical Depression Two moving over Northern Guatemala - NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Tropical Depression Two that formed over the northwestern Caribbean Sea was moving over Northern Guatemala, U.S. government forecasters said on Tuesday.

The depression was located about 30 miles east north east of Tikal, Guatemala, and about 215 miles south east of Campeche Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour (45 km/h).

The depression is expected to move over the Bay of Campeche, home to key Mexican oil operations, by late Wednesday.

“There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Interests in Belize, Guatemala and eastern Mexico should monitor the progress of this system,” the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore; editing by Tom Pfeiffer

