Anadarko shutting Independence Hub, U.S. Gulf platforms on storm threat
#Environment
August 26, 2012 / 4:31 PM / 5 years ago

Anadarko shutting Independence Hub, U.S. Gulf platforms on storm threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Sunday it would fully evacuate and shut down six Gulf of Mexico energy production platforms, including the natural gas-only Independence Hub, which can produce up to 1 billion cubic feet per day of gas.

The other five platforms to be evacuated and shut are Marco Polo, Neptune, Constitution and Gunnison, which produce oil and gas, as well as Red Hawk, which produces only gas. Together, they can produce up to 244,000 bpd of oil and 843 million cubic feet of gas per day.

Reporting by Kristen Hays, editing by Gary Crosse

