BHP Billiton to evacuate Gulf of Mexico platforms on Monday

HOUSTON (Reuters) - BHP Billiton said on Sunday that the company planned to fully evacuate its two Gulf of Mexico oil and gas platforms by Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Isaac’s arrival as a hurricane, but the final decision to shut down production had yet to be made.

BHP operates Shenzi, which can produce up to 120,000 bpd of oil and 50 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, and Neptune, which can produce 50,000 bpd of oil and 50 mmcf per day of gas.