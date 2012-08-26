FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BHP Billiton to evacuate Gulf of Mexico platforms on Monday
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
August 26, 2012 / 5:26 PM / in 5 years

BHP Billiton to evacuate Gulf of Mexico platforms on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - BHP Billiton said on Sunday that the company planned to fully evacuate its two Gulf of Mexico oil and gas platforms by Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Isaac’s arrival as a hurricane, but the final decision to shut down production had yet to be made.

BHP operates Shenzi, which can produce up to 120,000 bpd of oil and 50 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, and Neptune, which can produce 50,000 bpd of oil and 50 mmcf per day of gas.

Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Maureen Bavdek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.