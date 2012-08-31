FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BP restaffing U.S. Gulf platforms Friday after storm
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 31, 2012 / 4:50 PM / in 5 years

BP restaffing U.S. Gulf platforms Friday after storm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - BP Plc, the largest oil producer in the Gulf of Mexico, said on Friday that the company was restaffing its shut oil and gas platforms and would restart production “in coming days” once it was deemed safe, the company said.

BP said aerial inspections of its Gulf operations “did not identify any significant damage” after Isaac, which came ashore on Tuesday as a hurricane. The storm later weakened but hovered over coastal Louisiana, hampering Gulf producers’ restaffing and restarting efforts. By Friday what was left of the storm had moved north of Louisiana.

BP operates seven Gulf platforms including Thunder Horse, the world’s largest, which can produce up to 250,000 barrels per day of oil and 200 cubic million feet per day of natural gas.

Reporting By Kristen Hays

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.