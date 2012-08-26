FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chevron evacuating workers from Gulf of Mexico on storm threat
August 26, 2012 / 4:08 PM / 5 years ago

Chevron evacuating workers from Gulf of Mexico on storm threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chevron Corp said on Sunday it was evacuating some workers directly involved in oil and gas production from some of its Gulf of Mexico platforms as Tropical Storm Isaac approached the Gulf, but no production was shut down.

Chevron is the second-largest oil producer in the Gulf behind BP Plc, according to U.S. government data. The company already had begun evacuating workers not directly involved in production, such as cooks and cleaning staff.

Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Maureen Bavdek

