Chevron says all U.S. Gulf production shut on Isaac
#Environment
August 30, 2012 / 3:20 AM / in 5 years

Chevron says all U.S. Gulf production shut on Isaac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chevron Corp, the second-largest oil producer in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, said on Wednesday that all production at its four platforms was shut down and its Mississippi refinery was operating after Hurricane Isaac came ashore Tuesday evening.

Chevron did not specify whether its 330,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Pascagoula, Mississippi, was operating at reduced rates.

However, the U.S. Department of Energy said on Wednesday that the refinery was running at reduced rates.

The company operates four oil and gas platforms in the Gulf. They are Tahiti, which can produce up to 125,000 bpd of oil and 70 million cubic feet per day of natural gas; Blind Faith, 65,000 bpd of oil and 55 mmcf per day of gas; Genesis, 55,000 bpd of oil and 72 mmcf per day of gas; and Petronius, 40,000 bpd of oil and 35 mmcf per day of gas.

Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
