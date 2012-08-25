FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BP shuts output at three more Gulf platforms due to Isaac
August 25, 2012 / 5:40 PM / in 5 years

BP shuts output at three more Gulf platforms due to Isaac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Leading U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil producer BP Plc shut production at three more platforms on Saturday as it evacuates workers ahead of Tropical Storm Isaac, the company said in a statement.

“We are evacuating all crewmembers from our Thunder Horse platform, and other offshore facilities in the Mississippi Canyon, including Na Kika, Horn Mountain and Marlin, and have temporarily suspended oil and natural gas production there,” BP said in statement.

BP announced it was shutting production on Thunder Horse, the world’s largest oil platform, on Friday.

Reporting by Erwin Seba

