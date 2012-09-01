FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exxon JV Chalmette, La. refinery restarting after Isaac: filing
September 1, 2012 / 3:46 PM / in 5 years

Exxon JV Chalmette, La. refinery restarting after Isaac: filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp’s joint-venture 192,500 barrel per day (bpd) Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery began restarting on Friday after being shut due to the threat of Hurricane Isaac, according to a notice the refinery filed with federal pollution regulators.

“The facility is starting up after being shut down for the hurricane,” according to the notice filed with the U.S. National Response Center.

The Chalmette refinery, located on the east side of New Orleans, is a 50-50 joint venture between Exxon and Venezuela’s national oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA. Exxon is the operating partner.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Mark Potter

