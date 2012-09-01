FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Louisiana Offshore Oil Port resumes offloading tankers
September 1, 2012 / 4:47 PM / in 5 years

Louisiana Offshore Oil Port resumes offloading tankers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port, which handles 13 percent of foreign crude coming to the United States, resumed offloading tankers on Saturday morning, according to a statement issued by the port.

The LOOP resumed taking crude oil from tankers at 1:05 a.m. CDT (0605 GMT) Saturday at the port’s offloading site about 20 miles south of the Louisiana coast, according to the statement.

The LOOP’s storage facility in Clovelly, Louisiana, continues to operate using diesel-power generators for electricity while utility operator Entergy Corp repairs the electrical power line to the facility.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Eric Beech

