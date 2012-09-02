FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Environment
September 2, 2012 / 4:45 PM / in 5 years

Utility restores electrical power to storage facilities: LOOP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port, which handles 13 percent of foreign crude coming to the United States, said Entergy Corp had restored the electrical power supply to onshore oil storage facilities in Clovelly, Louisiana, on Saturday.

The LOOP had been operating the Clovelly storage site, which has underground salt caverns and above-ground storage tanks, with diesel-powered generators.

The LOOP completed the transition from diesel generators to the commercial power supply by Sunday, said LOOP spokeswoman Barb Hestermann.

Reporting by Erwin Seba

