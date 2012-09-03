Conoco says Magnolia platform resumes normal operations after Isaac

HOUSTON (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips said its Magnolia platform in the Gulf of Mexico had resumed normal operations by Monday after being shut and evacuated on August 26 ahead of Hurricane Isaac.

The Magnolia platform has a capacity to produce 8,000 barrels per day in oil and 16 million cubic feet per day in natural gas.

U.S. regulators said 71.5 percent of oil production and 55.62 percent of natural gas output remained shut as of Sunday in the Gulf of Mexico since Isaac’s passage through eastern and central offshore production areas early last week.