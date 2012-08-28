U.S. says 93.28 percent of US Gulf oil output shut by Hurricane Isaac

HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. regulators said 93.28 percent of daily oil and 66.7 percent of daily natural gas production in U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico were shut by Hurricane Isaac on Tuesday.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said oil and gas producers had shut 1.287 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil production, up from 1.076 million bpd on Monday, and 3 billion cubic feet (bcf) per day in daily natural gas output, up from 2.165 bcf per day Monday. Those figures may rise in the coming days.

The Gulf accounts for 23 percent of daily oil and 7 percent of daily natural gas output in the United States.

Isaac’s forecast path will send the weak hurricane to a landfall near New Orleans by late Tuesday or early Wednesday.