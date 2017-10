Covered gas pumps are seen as residents head to the pumps in preparation for Tropical Storm Issac in Metairie, Louisiana, August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

MIAMI (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Issac is forecast to strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane before it makes landfall somewhere between Florida and Louisiana, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

Isaac was expected to have sustained winds of 100 miles per hour on Wednesday and could reach land Tuesday night or early Wednesday.