#Environment
August 28, 2012 / 9:00 PM / in 5 years

Hurricane Isaac getting better organized: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hurricane Isaac is getting better organized as it nears southeastern Louisiana, with flooding from storm surge and rainfall expected, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin on Tuesday.

Isaac was currently located about 30 miles south south-west of the mouth of the Mississippi river and about 105 miles south south-east of New Orleans, with maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour (130 km per hour)

“The center of Hurricane Isaac should reach the coastline of southeastern Louisiana this evening,” the NHC said.

Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
