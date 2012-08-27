FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NuStar says St. James terminal pipeline deliveries stopped
August 27, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 5 years ago

NuStar says St. James terminal pipeline deliveries stopped

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - NuStar Energy said pipeline deliveries of crude oil from the Gulf of Mexico into its St. James, Louisiana terminal stopped early this morning ahead of Tropical Storm Isaac.

“The offshore pipelines are down so crude deliveries ceased about 4 am (CST) today,” said Greg Matula, a spokesman for the pipeline and terminalling company.

Barge deliveries both up and down the Mississippi to and from the terminal have also ceased as the region waits for Tropical storm Isaac, expected to make land between Florida and Louisiana sometime late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Reporting By Janet McGurty; Editing by Bernard Orr

