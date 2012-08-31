Factbox: U.S. Gulf Coast utilities restore power after Isaac

(Reuters) - Fewer than 550,000 homes and businesses in Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas were without electricity for a third day as of Friday afternoon as utility crews worked to clear debris and restore power in the wake of Hurricane Isaac which hit the Louisiana coast Tuesday evening.

The remnants of Isaac, now a tropical depression, were forecast to bring heavy rainfall to the U.S. central Midwest on Friday.

A day earlier, the Energy Department said power outages peaked at more than 1.04 million customers in Louisiana and Mississippi in a report that includes customers of electric co-ops as well as investor-owned utilities.

Entergy Corp, the hardest-hit utility, has been able to restore power to about 290,000 customers across Louisiana.

On Friday afternoon, about 480,000 customers lacked power, with half that total in two parishes: Orleans and Jefferson, according to the company website.

Entergy said Isaac left 769,500 customers in the dark, making it the fourth most-damaging storm in the company’s history behind Hurricanes Katrina, Gustav and Rita.

More than 12,000 line workers and contractors from two dozen states were working to clear debris and tree limbs and repair damaged lines and substations.

In Louisiana, 41 high-voltage lines remained out of service on Friday, along with at least 15 substations, Entergy said.

Entergy is a key power supplier to U.S. Gulf Coast energy facilities, like refineries, chemical plants, crude import and natural gas pipeline and processing facilities.

As energy companies evaluated storm damage at their facilities, two Louisiana refineries cited power supply issues as reasons for shutting or only being able to operate at reduced output after the storm.

The following table lists the largest outages:

Company State Outages

Entergy* LA 480,426

Cleco LA 35,810

Entergy MS 24,449

Entergy AR 6,319

TOTAL 547,004

* Includes Entergy New Orleans, Entergy Louisiana and Entergy Gulf States units.