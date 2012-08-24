Shell says it's evacuating some workers ahead of TS Isaac

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell said on Friday that the company was preparing to evacuate nonessential workers from some of its oil and gas platforms in the Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Storm Isaac approached.

Shell also said drilling operations had been suspended, but no production had been shut in.

Nonessential workers are those not directly involved in oil and gas output, such as cooks and cleaning staff. Shell did not specify platforms from which they would be evacuated.