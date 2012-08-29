FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell expects to begin restarting U.S. Gulf platforms on Friday
August 29, 2012 / 7:38 PM / in 5 years

Shell expects to begin restarting U.S. Gulf platforms on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell said on Wednesday that the company expects to begin restarting and restaffing its shut Gulf of Mexico operations on Friday after finishing damage assessments on Thursday in Tropical Storm Isaac’s wake.

Shell said its central and east-central Gulf oil and gas platforms remained shut and evacuated on Wednesday as the storm, newly downgraded from a hurricane, hovered over the Louisiana coastline.

The weather conditions blocked plans to do flyover inspections, which are routine after a storm moves ashore.

“We will continue to monitor weather reports and respond accordingly,” Shell said. ‬‪

Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Bernard Orr

