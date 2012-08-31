Shell says Ho-Ho pipeline restarted, Convent refinery restarting

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell said on Friday it had restarted its Houma-Houston pipeline and its joint-venture Motiva Enterprises refinery in Convent, Louisiana, was restarting after Isaac.

The 235,000 barrels-per-day Convent refinery would run at reduced rates after finishing its startup “while some electrical power issues are resolved,” the company said. Motiva Enterprises is a joint venture of Shell and Saudi Aramco.

The 300,000 bpd Houma-Houston pipeline carries crude oil from Houma, Louisiana, to Houston, and is slated to be reversed next year.

Motiva’s 233,500 bpd refinery in Norco, Louisiana, was expected to begin restarting some units on Friday after shutting down during the storm because of power loss and some wind damage.

The company said its Gulf of Mexico pipeline network remained shut, but sections of it could restart over the weekend pending results of aerial inspections.

And Shell said all of its product terminals shut for the storm had been reopened and were supplying wholesalers.

Shell’s Geismar, Louisiana chemical complex was restarting on Friday and its Saraland, Alabama chemical plant was operating at reduced rates on Friday, the company said.