Forecasters issue hurricane warning for northern Gulf of Mexico coast
August 26, 2012 / 9:29 PM / in 5 years

Forecasters issue hurricane warning for northern Gulf of Mexico coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI (Reuters) - The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning for the northern Gulf of Mexico coast from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle on Sunday.

Isaac is still a tropical storm with 60 mph winds moving past the Florida Keys and headed into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, the NHC said in its 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) advisory.

It is forecast to intensify to a Category 2 hurricane by the time it reaches the northern Gulf coast by early Wednesday, the 7th anniversary of hurricane Katrina which struck New Orleans in 2005, killing more than 1,800 people and causing billions of dollars of damage.

Reporting By David Adams; editing by Christopher Wilson

